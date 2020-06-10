Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells $1,688,300.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Kenneth H. Paulus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $1,688,300.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,299. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $203.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

