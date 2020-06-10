Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will announce sales of $220.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.20 million and the lowest is $215.72 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $130.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $839.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $815.18 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Paulus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $1,688,300.00. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,342 shares of company stock worth $42,504,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,299. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

