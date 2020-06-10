Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the May 14th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 82,969 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,859. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mackie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.80 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

