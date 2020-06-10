ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 41.5% in May

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the May 14th total of 367,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

THMO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. 178,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.37. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 273.55% and a negative net margin of 92.04%. On average, analysts forecast that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

