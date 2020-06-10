THORChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.56 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $33.56 million and approximately $634,564.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002160 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.01952856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00178424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00124628 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

