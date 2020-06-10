ThoreCoin Trading Up 3.1% This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1,905.17 or 0.19432123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $165.15 million and approximately $22,865.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.01953377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00178288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00124684 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

