ThornTree Capital Partners LP Sells 187,800 Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,800 shares during the period. Arco Platform makes up about 1.5% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP owned about 0.46% of Arco Platform worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,209,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,325,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

NASDAQ ARCE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. 10,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 0.85. Arco Platform Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

