Tierion (TNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.90 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Tierion has a market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.66 or 0.07100056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

