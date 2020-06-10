Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 16,704,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 7,721,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

