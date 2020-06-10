Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 43,250.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.28% of CMS Energy worth $47,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 255,850 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,697,000 after purchasing an additional 206,388 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.90. 2,222,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,418.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.