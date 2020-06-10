Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 810,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,265,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 82.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 148,008 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the first quarter worth $778,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the first quarter worth $114,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TCP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 506,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,581. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCP. ValuEngine cut TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.