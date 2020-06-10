Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,347,801 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.25% of Holly Energy Partners worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $4,984,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 542,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,729. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

