Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500,048 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.19% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 78.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 454,880 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,971,000 after acquiring an additional 384,638 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,527,000 after acquiring an additional 155,130 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $4,127,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,338,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. 632,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,130. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,337,323 shares of company stock worth $32,933,878.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

