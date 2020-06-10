Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $112.25 Million Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,258,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,477,657 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 2.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 2.92% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $112,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 7,125,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,392. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.38. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 68,400 shares of company stock worth $406,610 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

