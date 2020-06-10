Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $229.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,861,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,690,623 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 4.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 2.72% of Cheniere Energy worth $229,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 244.7% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,618,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $111,842,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after buying an additional 1,517,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,091,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,556,000 after buying an additional 1,398,651 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Shares of LNG traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,309. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

