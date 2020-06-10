Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $25.47 Million Stock Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,196 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,551 shares during the quarter. Nextera Energy Partners comprises 0.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.90% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $25,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99,551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,784,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,318. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -147.02%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

