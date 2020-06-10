Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,785,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653,942 shares during the quarter. Equitrans Midstream accounts for 0.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $34,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,061. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. BidaskClub raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

