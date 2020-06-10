Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,150,395 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 4.56% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 318,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. KNOT Offshore Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 95,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,972. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $544.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.70). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP).

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.