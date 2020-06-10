Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,829,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,839,922 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for about 6.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 4.30% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $358,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,912 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,812. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.