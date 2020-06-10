Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 3,794,259 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,178,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,794,259 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 4.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 2.46% of ONEOK worth $221,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 5,451,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,825. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

In related news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 116,486 shares of company stock worth $2,018,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

