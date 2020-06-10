Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 922,183 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,785,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 922,183 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises 1.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 6.40% of Plains GP worth $66,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGP. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.39.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $7.28. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $242,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,517.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 211,600 shares of company stock valued at $972,812. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

