TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $1,853,400.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,715.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TRU stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.21. 949,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.11.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TransUnion by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after acquiring an additional 118,323 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

