TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $2,522,100.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $2,522,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $346,668.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,324,180.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $1,302,600.00.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. 383,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,328,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,983,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,156,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,187,000 after buying an additional 1,144,336 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,024,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 465,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

