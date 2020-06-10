Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Insider Sells 295,600 Shares

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $9,527,188.00.

Global Ltd Bharti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Global Ltd Bharti sold 80,000 shares of Triton International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $2,638,400.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Global Ltd Bharti sold 46,228 shares of Triton International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $1,455,257.44.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,843.75.

NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.23. 667,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. Triton International Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $30,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Triton International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,742,000 after buying an additional 635,241 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,472,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Triton International by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,801 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

