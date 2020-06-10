Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after buying an additional 1,701,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after buying an additional 2,238,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. 9,219,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

