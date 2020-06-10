Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 349 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after buying an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.