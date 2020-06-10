Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 340,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.55. 7,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,896. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $171.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

