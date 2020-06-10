Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.60. 417,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,620. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

