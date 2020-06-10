TrustVerse Reaches Market Cap of $13.86 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $347,527.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.62 or 0.06870204 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002581 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009542 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

