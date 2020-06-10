Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $2,910,300.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total value of $2,910,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $7,010,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $6,965,350.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $2,000,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, George Hu sold 2,142 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $436,753.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, George Hu sold 7,577 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.67, for a total value of $1,437,129.59.

On Friday, May 15th, George Hu sold 7,693 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $1,453,207.70.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.27. 1,884,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $209.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

