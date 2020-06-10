Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.86. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 30,634,800 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 51.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 44.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 592,929 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $8,304,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,306.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 360,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 334,522 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

