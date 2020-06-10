Ubex (UBEX) One Day Volume Hits $256,335.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $841,074.70 and $256,335.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, BitMart and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,991,086,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,176,495,353 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, Hotbit, IDEX, YoBit, Bilaxy, BitForex and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

