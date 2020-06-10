UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report $282.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.20 million and the lowest is $281.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $271.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on UMBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

UMBF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. 287,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,535. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In related news, CFO Ram Shankar bought 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

