United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the May 14th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of UBOH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 4,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.75.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.77% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

