Universa (UTNP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Universa has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $5,857.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.01951773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00177889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00123266 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.