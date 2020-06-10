Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Sells $222,799.46 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $222,799.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,307.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE UTI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 183,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,509 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.