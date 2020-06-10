Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 14th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.78. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 96,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $1,002,614.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 353,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,031.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,699,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,902.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Upwork by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,283 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Upwork by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

