US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 112.5% in May

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the May 14th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of USAU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 77,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.37. US Gold has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Gold will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

USAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of US Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

