Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post $298.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.10 million and the highest is $300.41 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $247.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

VLY traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $9.60. 2,192,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,107. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $429,378.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $682,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 307,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.