Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,051,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,244,918. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

