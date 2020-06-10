Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Stearns Financial Services Group’s 5th Largest Position

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stearns Financial Services Group owned 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $35,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,292,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,421,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,339,000 after buying an additional 221,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.