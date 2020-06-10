Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,583,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,933. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.