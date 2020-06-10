Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,470. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

