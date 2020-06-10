Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 97,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,041,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 404,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,831,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

VZ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,025,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,095,754. The firm has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

