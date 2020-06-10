VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Up 157.1% in May

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the May 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter worth $6,151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

VERONA PHARMA P/S stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 76,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,764. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.10.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

