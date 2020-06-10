Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 14th total of 769,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. 45,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.39. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.