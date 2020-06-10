Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 5.2% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $115,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 175,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.30. 86,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,776. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $295.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,164.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.