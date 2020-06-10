VestChain (VEST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101,167.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, VestChain has traded 5% higher against the dollar. VestChain has a market cap of $155.03 million and $101,167.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.01952036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00124390 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

