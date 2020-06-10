Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Friday, May 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.07. 2,335,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.