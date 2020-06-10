Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:VBFC remained flat at $$33.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.